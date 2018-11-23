Alabama sheriff’s deputy hurt in interstate wreck

A sheriff's deputy in Alabama has been hurt in a wreck on Interstate 65.
Al.com reported the wreck happened around 5 a.m. Thursday in Jefferson County.
State troopers say a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Dejuan Dawson went out of control and hit a tractor-trailer rig. Cpl. Steve Smith said Dawson's vehicle ended up in the middle of the dark road.
Smith said a short time later a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy hit Dawson's car, went over a median guardrail and flipped several times.
The deputy was taken to UAB Highlands Hospital. The officer's name was not released. Dawson was taken to UAB Hospital's Trauma Center. Smith neither of the injuries were thought to be life-threatening.
Dawson is being charged with driving under the influence and driving without insurance.
