Black lawmaker renews call against Texas Confederate plaque

FILE - This Aug. 17, 2017 file photo shows, The Children of the Confederacy Creed plaque at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Thursday August 17, 2017. State Rep. Eric Johnson of Dallas, a black Democratic lawmaker, is renewing calls to immediately remove the Confederate plaque after the state’s attorney general said that doing so doesn’t require a legislative vote. Austin American-Statesman via AP, File Jay Janner