3 found dead; sheriff’s office says vehicle fell into canyon

Mohave County authorities say three people who were the subject of a search after being reported missing have been found dead and that their compact SUV apparently went off a mountain road and landed hundreds of feet down in a canyon.
The Sheriff's Office says the vehicle's driver apparently lost control and that no foul play is suspected in the deaths of 66-year-old James Keel, 62-year-old Nancy Walker and 61-year-old Ebert Johnson.
Searchers found the wreck and victims Tuesday in the Hualapai Mountains southeast of Kingman in an area of steep and rugged terrain.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the threesome had traveled Saturday to a resort 12 miles (19 kilometers) southeast of Kingman and planned to ride trails.
Kingman is 91 miles (146 kilometers) southeast of Las Vegas.
