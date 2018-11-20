Trump arrives at his comfort zone at ‘winter White House’

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2018, file photo, Mar-a-Lago is visible from a motorcade carrying President Donald Trump, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump is making his return to Florida, kicking off the Palm Beach social season at his “winter White House.” All presidents have had their favorite refuges from Washington. But none has drawn the fascination or raised the ethical issues of Mar-a-Lago, where Trump spends his days mixing work, business and play in the company of dues-paying members and staff are on high alert for those seeking influence. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo