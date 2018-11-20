New Mexico election official seeks same-day registration

New Mexico Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver speaks about legislative proposals to sustain record breaking election turnout from her office in Santa Fe, N.M., on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018. The state’s top election regulator will urge state lawmakers to allow same-day voter registration and to open major party primary elections to independents. Toulouse Oliver won re-election by a wide margin as a Democrat on Nov. 6. Morgan Lee AP Photo