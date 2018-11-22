Most teens cited for violating Denver’s curfew are Latino

ADVANCE FOR USE THURSDAY, NOV. 22 - this Nov. 16, 2018 photo, shows Barnum Park, one of the areas targeted during enforcement of Denver’s juvenile curfew law in Denver, Colo.. Nearly 70 percent of the kids cited with Denver’s juvenile curfew law each year are Latino. Latinos make up only 31 percent of the city’s population, prompting questions about its fairness and effectiveness. The Denver Post via AP RJ Sangosti