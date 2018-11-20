County official in Kansas resigns over ‘master race’ remark

This image made from a Nov. 13, 2018 video of Leavenworth County Board of County Commissioners meeting shows a white county commissioner Louis Klemp of Leavenworth County in northeast Kansas, second from top right, saying he belongs to “the master race” as he critiqued a land-use proposal by a black city planner Triveece Penelton, left, at a board meeting in Leavenworth, Kan. Klemp cited the Nazi ideology of Aryan supremacy Tuesday in response to Triveece Penelton’s presentation on road development in Tonganoxie, just west of Kansas City, and rejected her proposed development plan. Commissioners Robert Holland and Doug Smith called on Klemp to resign before his term ends Jan. 15. (Board of Leavenworth County Commissioners via AP) AP