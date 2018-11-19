With recounts over, Florida to certify 2018 election results

FILE- In this Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, file photo Florida Gov. Rick Scott arrives for a meeting with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and new GOP senators at the Capitol in Washington. Scott is leading incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson in the state’s contentious Senate race. Official results posted by the state on Sunday, Nov. 18, showed Scott ahead of Nelson following legally-required hand and machine recounts. State officials will certify the final totals on Tuesday. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo