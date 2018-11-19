Republican Attorney General Schimel concedes to Josh Kaul

FILE - This combination of file photos shows the Wisconsin attorney candidates in the November 2018 election from left, incumbent Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel and Democrat challenger Josh Kaul. Schimel on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, conceded to Kaul and announced he would not seek a recount, even though state law allowed it because the margin of his defeat was less than 1 percentage point. (AP Photo, File) AP