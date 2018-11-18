1 dead in farm equipment accident in North Dakota

Authorities in northern North Dakota say one person is dead after being injured while working around a piece of farm equipment.
The Ward County Sheriff's Department was called to a farm on Friday after receiving an ambulance request. People on the scene when the male victim was injured began to provide first aid and CPR.
Deputies and first responders continued trying to revive the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The sheriff's department is investigating. An autopsy was planned.
