Detroit public housing to get surveillance program

This photo taken April 19, 2018, shows a customer walking out of Southern Smokehouse on West McNichols Road in Detroit. The carry-out BBQ restaurant participates in the Detroit Police Green Light program. A surveillance program that’s raised concerns about privacy and efficiency will come to Detroit’s public housing program this year. The Detroit Free Press reports that Project Green Light’s cameras feed into the city’s Real Time Crime Center. The Detroit Housing Commission and police are working on an agreement to bring 26 cameras to two high-rise towers that have an “elderly and near-elderly community.” The commission predicts that transitioning to Project Green Light will cost $66,000, which will be covered by federal funds.

