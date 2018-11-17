Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson announces new chief legal counsel

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has tapped the current director of the state's Alcohol Beverage Control Administration to be his new chief legal counsel.
Hutchinson said in a statement Friday that Mary Robin Casteel will serve as his top legal adviser, calling her an "ideal choice" for the role.
Casteel has been the administration's director since 2017. She previously worked as a staff attorney for four years. She graduated from the University of Arkansas and the William H. Bowen School of Law at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
Casteel has helped oversee the state's two-year effort to institute medical marijuana, which will be regulated by the administration.
Hutchinson announced Doralee Chandler, current general counsel for Arkansas' Crime Laboratory, will be the new ABC head.
