Former Vice President Joe Biden adopts new dog

This photo provided by Delaware Humane Association shows former Vice President Joe Biden with his new dog at Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington, Del. The Delaware Humane Association said Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 that Biden and his wife, Jill, have adopted a 10-month-old German Shepard named Major. Director of Animal Care Kerry Bruni said the Bidens had been providing foster care for the dog in their home for several months and were ready to make the adoption official. Delaware Humane Association via AP Stephanie Gomez