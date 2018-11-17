Wolf’s 2nd term comes with evolving GOP identity in Capitol

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2018, file photo Gov. Tom Wolf speaks at a campaign rally for Pennsylvania candidates in Philadelphia. With Wolf’s second term effectively underway, perhaps the biggest question in Pennsylvania’s Capitol is how Republicans who control the Legislature will re-emerge after suffering losses in the Nov. 6 election. The Republican majorities remain substantial, but they’re going to be the smallest since Wolf became governor in 2015. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo