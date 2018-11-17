Shaheen, Tillis lead delegation to security forum

Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire and Republican Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina are leading a bipartisan delegation attending an international security conference in Canada.
The group is participating in the 10th annual Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Three hundred delegates from around the world are discussing strategic cooperation on common global security goals.
Shaheen and Tillis are the co-chairs of the recently re-established Senate North Atlantic Treaty Organization Observer Group. The conference began Friday and ends Sunday.
In previous years, the late Arizona Sen. John McCain led the U.S. delegation. Shaheen says McCain's wife, Cindy McCain, was to present an award at the conference.
