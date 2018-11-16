US border agent’s 2nd trial in teen’s killing goes to jury

The fate of a U.S. Border Patrol agent accused of deliberately shooting at a Mexican teenager for throwing rocks across the border is in the hands of a jury.
The Arizona Daily Star reports attorneys made closing arguments Friday in the federal voluntary manslaughter trial involving Lonnie Swartz.
Federal prosecutors say Swartz fatally shot 16-year-old Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez multiple times across an international border fence in Arizona in 2012.
Assistant U.S. District Attorney Mary Sue Feldmeier told jurors the shooting was "unreasonable and unnecessary."
But defense attorney Sean Chapman says Swartz was acting in self-defense.
The jury is scheduled to continue deliberating Monday.
Swartz was acquitted of murder earlier this year.
