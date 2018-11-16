Kawasaki appears to upset Kelly in Alaska Senate race

FILE - This Jan. 16, 2018, photo shows Alaska state Rep. Scott Kawasaki, a Fairbanks Democrat, talking on a telephone before the start of the legislative session at the state Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Republican Alaska Senate President Pete Kelly appears to have lost his re-election bid but told The Associated Press that he’s leaving open the option of a recount. Ballots tallied Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, show Kawasaki widening his lead to 173 votes in the Fairbanks race. Mark Thiessen, File AP Photo