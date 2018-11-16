The Latest: Republican Love takes lead in tight House race

The Latest on a tight race for a U.S. House seat in Utah (all times local):
4:25 p.m.
Utah Republican Rep. Mia Love has taken the lead over her Democratic challenger in a race so tight it's within the recount threshold.
Results released Friday by Utah and Salt Lake counties show that Love flipped the lead Ben McAdams had held since election night to move ahead of him by 419 votes in a race where a total of about 257,600 ballots have been counted so far.
Love's lead over the Democratic Salt Lake County mayor is at 0.16 percent. Under Utah law, a candidate can request a recount if the margin is 0.25 percent or tighter.
Salt Lake County plans to release more votes on Monday and the vote canvass is Tuesday.
Earlier Friday, a Utah judge rejected a legal challenge by Love to halt vote counting in the Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.
___
11:42 a.m.
A Utah judge has rejected a bid by Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love to halt vote counting in a Democratic-leaning county that's key to the outcome of a tight House race.
Judge James Gardner made the decision Friday in a lawsuit by Love, who's trailing Democratic challenger Ben McAdams. He's leading by about 1,000 votes, with more results expected to be released later in the day.
The Love campaign argued it must have a path to challenge voter signatures on mail-in ballots if they didn't seem to match those on file in Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County.
But the county says there's no law giving candidates that right and allowing the challenge could mean a violation of voters' private ballots.
Utah voting is done primarily by mail.
