Kansas AG wants to end elections chief’s prosecution power

FILE - In this Jan. 23, 2015, file photo, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt talks to lawmakers at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Schmidt is proposing to strip the secretary of state’s office of its power to prosecute election fraud cases. Schmidt announced the proposal Friday, and Secretary of State-elect Scott Schwab said he supports it. The GOP-controlled Legislature would consider the measure after convening its next annual session in January. The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP Thad Allton