Recount shows candidate won by only 2 votes

A ballot recount shows a Maine Democrat beat his Republican opponent for City Council by only two votes.
The Kennebec Journal reports Thursday's recount was 347-345 votes in favor of Mike Morris over Catherine Weeks for Ward 1 City Council in Waterville, with one ballot disputed and 28 blank.
The original tally was 346-342 in favor of Morris.
Morris says he "had every faith" in the recount process. Weeks says she still plans to pursue an ethics complaint over flyers that were anonymously distributed before the election that urged people to vote against her.
The city will begin a recount on a referendum on whether to ban plastic bags from stores Friday morning.
Most of the challenged ballots were cast by Colby College students.
