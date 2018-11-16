2 small airlines raise concerns over KC airport project

Two small airlines are protesting the price tag involved in funding the new single terminal project at Kansas City International Airport.
The Kansas City Star reports that executives at Spirit and Allegiant airlines outlined their concerns in letters to the Kansas City Council Airport Committee, citing the $1.6 billion project price and cost-sharing issues.
The airline executives were not at Thursday's committee meeting.
Mayor Sly James says the dispute includes how to pay for a $20 million baggage claim system. But James says the city will "push forward" with the project.
Voters approved the project last year, but the cost is supposed to be borne by airlines that use the airport. The project will create a single terminal to replace the three horseshoe-style buildings at Kansas City's main airport.
