DA: Armed man shot by Massachusetts police dies

An armed New Hampshire man shot by Massachusetts police after he ignored repeated commands to put down his weapon has died.
Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said Thursday that 59-year-old Joseph Loughery, of Dublin, New Hampshire, died at a hospital after he was shot Wednesday in a pickup truck at a gas station in Auburn.
Early says Loughery was holding a sawed-off .22-caliber rifle.
The officers were not injured.
A relative of Loughery had called Dublin police at about 11 a.m. Wednesday requesting a welfare check. The relative tracked Loughery's vehicle to Auburn via a cellphone app.
Auburn police were notified to be on the lookout for the truck.
The officers involved were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.
