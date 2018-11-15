Shurtleff nominated as New Hampshire House speaker

The new Democratic majority in the New Hampshire House has nominated longtime Rep. Steve Shurtleff as its new speaker.
The full House will vote on a new speaker Dec. 5, but is likely to go along with Thursday's caucus vote. Pending recounts, Democrats will hold a roughly 65-person advantage in the 400-member House.
Shurtleff, who is entering his eighth term representing the Penacook village of Concord, defeated Rep. Renny Cushing of Hampton by a vote of 183-42. He says his agenda includes mandatory training on sexual harassment for lawmakers and creating a human resources director for the Statehouse to handle complaints instead of the speaker's office.
Shurtleff previously served as minority leader when Republicans were in power. Democrats also won control of the Senate in this month's elections.
