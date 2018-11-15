Police wound person involved in domestic violence call

Colorado police say they shot and wounded a person who reached for a gun after deputies stopped a vehicle that had fled a domestic violence call Thursday morning.
According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the person was taken a hospital but no details were immediately released on the person's condition or injuries.
One deputy received minor injuries in the incident that occurred on a street in a southeast Denver suburb.
Police say the incident began when they received a domestic violence call about 9 a.m. that included information that a person had a gun.
Deputies pursued and stopped a vehicle that left the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Comments