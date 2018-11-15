Governor-elect names campaign manager as chief of staff

Maine Democratic Gov.-elect Janet Mills has appointed her campaign manager as her chief of staff.
The Portland Press Herald reports Mills recently announced she had named Jeremy Kennedy to the post. He serves as the co-director of Mills' transition team, as well.
Kennedy had worked as Planned Parenthood of Northern New England's Maine Director of Advocacy before joining Mills' campaign. He's been involved as an activist in multiple statewide efforts.
Mills said in a statement Kennedy's "adept leadership and breadth of experience make him well-positioned to serve as chief of staff."
Kennedy said he looks forward to helping the Gov.-elect lower health care costs and improve public education.
Mills is the first governor-elect to win with a majority since 1970, when Kenneth Curtis won with 50.14 percent of the vote.
