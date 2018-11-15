House Democrats pick Norman attorney to lead minority caucus

Democrats in the Oklahoma House of Representatives have elected a 32-year-old Norman attorney to lead the minority caucus for the next two years.
House Democrats chose Rep. Emily Virgin over Oklahoma City Rep. Jason Dunnington during a closed-door meeting of the 25-member caucus on Thursday. All of the 101 newly elected House members were sworn into office Thursday.
The need for a new Democratic leader emerged after five-term state Rep. Steve Kouplen lost his re-election bid for his seat in rural northeastern Oklahoma. His loss is part of a trend of Democrats losing rural seats while winning more often in urban and suburban areas.
Sen. Kay Floyd of Oklahoma City has been selected to lead Senate Democrats.
