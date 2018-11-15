Lawmakers pass ‘stand your ground’ bill, abortion limits

Lawmakers in the Ohio House have continued a lame-duck session by approving a so-called anti-abortion "heartbeat bill."
The stringent proposal would ban abortions in Ohio after the first fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into a pregnancy.
The GOP-controlled House voted 58-35 Thursday in favor of the legislation, which does not include exceptions for rape or incest. The legislation goes next to the Senate.
Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) vetoed a similar bill in December 2016, siding with opponents who contend it is unconstitutional.
On Wednesday the House approved gun legislation eliminating a requirement to retreat in confrontations before using deadly force.
