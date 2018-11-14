Wisconsin school district plans program on Nazi salute image

In this May 2018 photo provided by Peter Gust, a group of Wisconsin high school boys stand on the steps outside the Sauk County Courthouse in Baraboo, Wis. The image has drawn widespread condemnation because of the appearance that some of the students are giving a Nazi salute. Gust, who has a son in the photo, denies there was an intent to offend anyone and says they are waving goodbye to their parents before they head to prom. (Peter Gust via AP) Peter Gust AP