Federal judge rejects deal to ease NYC public housing crisis

A New York judge has rejected a $2 billion deal aimed at settling lawsuits over unhealthy conditions for 400,000 residents of the nation's largest public housing system, saying it's not enough.
U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley rejected the plan Wednesday after a public hearing in September attracted dozens of residents to complain about the rats, roaches and mold in their buildings.
U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a statement that his office was reviewing Pauley's decision.
In rejecting the deal, Pauley said it suffered from "fatal procedural flaws," including insufficient enforcement mechanisms.
The judge said "desperate times call for desperate — and sometimes politically unpopular — measures." He says authorities may have to consider public-private housing partnerships or replacing management of the New York City Housing Authority.
