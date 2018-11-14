GOP leader says he likes Trump’s policies, not his rhetoric

Kentucky's Republican Party chairman says he doesn't like the rhetoric used by Donald Trump but says he backs the president's policies.
Speaking in Louisville, GOP Chairman Mac Brown said Wednesday that Trump's rhetoric hurt Republican candidates in urban areas. That includes Louisville, where two GOP incumbents lost their state House seats.
Trump's role in last week's midterm elections was among the topics discussed by Brown and state Democratic Party Chairman Ben Self.
Self says Trump's focus on a migrant caravan headed toward the U.S. was used to energize his political base. Assessing the tactic, Self says: "The unfortunate thing is that it was successful in many cases."
Across Kentucky, Republicans kept their overwhelming legislative majorities. Self pointed to inroads by his party but says its rebuilding efforts will take time.
