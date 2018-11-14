After midterms, Democratic hopefuls eye early-voting states

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2014, file photo, Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick speaks during an interview at his Statehouse office in Boston. Following the midterm elections, Democrats pondering 2020 presidential bids are pivoting from campaigning for other candidates across the country to refocusing on their own efforts, including making moves in early-voting states like South Carolina. Former Massachusetts Patrick is set to deliver a keynote address on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at an Urban League fundraiser in Charleston. Elise Amendola, File AP Photo