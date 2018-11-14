Howard Dean’s brother to step down as PAC leader

The brother of former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean is stepping down as leader of a progressive political action committee and will continue as a special adviser.
Jim Dean of Democracy for America announced his decision Wednesday. He said his successor will be Yvette Simpson, a former Cincinnati City Council member, effective Jan. 1, 2019. She had worked on recruiting and supporting a slate of federal candidates for the midterm election.
Charles Chamberlain will be chair of the group. Jim Dean's new advisory role was held by his brother prior to November 2016.
The group says under Jim Dean's leadership, it has helped elect over 1,000 progressives into office up and down the ticket nationally.
