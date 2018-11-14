Montana lawmakers to choose House speaker, Senate president

Republican lawmakers are gathering in Helena to choose a new state House speaker and decide whether to keep Senate President Scott Sales as that chamber's leader for a second session.
Democrats will also choose a new House minority leader on Wednesday, and Senate Minority Leader Jon Sesso is expected to keep his leadership position.
Republicans decide the top leadership posts because they have majorities in both the House and Senate.
The House speaker seat is open for the 2019 session that begins in January after the departure of the previous speaker, Republican Rep. Austin Knudsen of Culbertson.
Sales, a Bozeman Republican, is being challenged for the Senate presidency by Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas of Stevensville.
Legislators are scheduled to be in Helena through the end of the week for orientation.
