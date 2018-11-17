Retiring St. Paul officer’s last patrol had special partner

St. Paul police officer, Jon Sherwood, left, one of St. Paul’s most senior officers, left, retires Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, after 32 years on patrol. He grew up on St. Paul’s East Side and mostly patrolled there. He’s asked fellow St. Paul officer Matthew Jones, right, the son of slain officer Tim Jones, to spend some time on patrol with him Friday. Sherwood regarded Tim Jones as a mentor and was with him just before the officer was fatally shot. Pioneer Press via AP Jean Pieri