Riverton tables intoxication ordinance after ACLU weighs in

The Riverton City Council has delayed voting on an ordinance that would create a list of "habitually intoxicated persons" barred from purchasing alcohol in Riverton.
The Ranger reports that the council last week delayed the proposal until the council's first meeting in December to give the city time to discuss concerns about the proposal raised by the American Civil Liberties Union.
The proposed ordinance would make it unlawful to sell, give away or otherwise furnish an alcoholic beverage to someone who has been declared "habitually intoxicated."
Anyone who furnishes alcohol to someone on the list would be subject to a fine of up to $750.
Comments