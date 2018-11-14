State Police: Witnesses say security guard wouldn’t drop gun

This photo provided by Avontea Boose shows her baby Tristan Roberson and the boy’s father Jemel Roberson. A police officer fatally shot Jemel Roberson, an armed security guard who was wearing a hat with “security” emblazoned across the front and holding a man down following a shooting inside the suburban Chicago bar where the guard worked, an attorney for the guard’s family said Monday, Nov. 12, 2018, after filing a federal lawsuit. (Avontea Boose via AP) AP