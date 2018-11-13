Advocates for open primary elections target New Mexico

Advocates for opening primary elections to independent voters are asking the New Mexico Supreme Court to block public funding of the state's closed primary election system.
The petition was filed Tuesday on behalf of four registered New Mexico voters by attorneys for the Open Primaries Education Fund.
It argues that New Mexico election regulators are violating the constitution by using taxpayer dollars to fund primary elections that exclude hundreds of thousands of voters who are not affiliated with major parties.
At least 22 percent of registered voters in New Mexico decline to choose a party affiliation.
Advocates for the current system say it ensures distinct ideological choices in general elections and helps voters make informed choices.
New Mexico's Democratic secretary of state and governor-elect support a switch to open primaries.
