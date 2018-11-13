This undated photo provided by the Utah National Guard shows Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah National Guard. Taylor, former mayor of North Ogden, died in Afghanistan on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, City Councilman Phillip Swanson said. Taylor was deployed to Afghanistan in January with the Utah National Guard for what was expected to be a 12-month tour of duty. Taylor previously served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. (Courtesy of Utah National Guard via AP)
This undated photo provided by the Utah National Guard shows Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah National Guard. Taylor, former mayor of North Ogden, died in Afghanistan on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, City Councilman Phillip Swanson said. Taylor was deployed to Afghanistan in January with the Utah National Guard for what was expected to be a 12-month tour of duty. Taylor previously served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. (Courtesy of Utah National Guard via AP) AP
This undated photo provided by the Utah National Guard shows Maj. Brent Taylor of the Utah National Guard. Taylor, former mayor of North Ogden, died in Afghanistan on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, City Councilman Phillip Swanson said. Taylor was deployed to Afghanistan in January with the Utah National Guard for what was expected to be a 12-month tour of duty. Taylor previously served two tours in Iraq and one tour in Afghanistan. (Courtesy of Utah National Guard via AP) AP

National Politics

Remains of mayor serving in Afghanistan returning to Utah

The Associated Press

November 13, 2018 05:51 PM

SALT LAKE CITY

The remains of a Utah mayor killed while serving in Afghanistan are returning to the state on Wednesday.

Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor's body will be transported from Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to a National Guard base in Salt Lake City on Wednesday afternoon.

A public viewing will be held on Friday night at the Dee Events Center on the campus of Weber State University in Ogden. His funeral is planned for Saturday in the same location.

Taylor was fatally shot Nov. 3 by an Afghan commando he was training. The father of seven had implored Americans in his widely shared final Facebook post to vote.

  Comments  