GOP Rep. Mia Love cuts into McAdams’ lead, no winner yet

Republican U.S. Rep. Mia Love has cut into Democratic challenger Ben McAdams' lead as vote-counting continues in the race that remains too close to call a week after Election Day.
Results released Tuesday slice McAdams' lead from just under 3 percentage points to a razor-thin margin of less than 1 percent. The Democratic Salt Lake County mayor remains ahead by about 1,400 votes, in a race where a total of about 230,000 ballots have been counted so far.
McAdams' campaign manager Andrew Roberts says the candidate participated in an orientation program for new representatives in Washington on Tuesday, and he remains optimistic about the final tally.
Love campaign manager Dave Hansen says the numbers are moving in the right direction, and the campaign continues to await additional results expected Friday.
