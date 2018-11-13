Search for new ND Chief People Officer after resignation

North Dakota is reopening the search for a Chief People Officer after the latest hire resigned.
CPO Kelsey Roth reconsidered her recent appointment and resigned the post Tuesday to return to the private sector.
In a statement, Roth thanked Gov. Burgum for the opportunity and for being understanding about her change of heart and decision to stay in Fargo with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.
Roth says North Dakota state government is "headed in the right direction by working toward a unified approach to human resources."
Burgum named Roth as CPO last month. She became the second person to serve in the post, succeeding Cheri Schoenfish.
An interim CPO will be named by the end of November.
