Cardiologists make donation for K-9 bulletproof vest

A couple of cardiologists are helping a West Virginia police department by donating $2,500 to purchase a K-9 bulletproof vest.
Drs. Mark A. Studeny and Melissa D. Lester of Huntington made the donation to the Huntington Police Department, which has seven K-9 teams.
Six of the teams are dual-purpose, drug-detection canines, used to arrest suspects who pose a threat to officers and others.
The donation means each canine will have its own vest.
K-9 bulletproof vests are bullet- and stab-proof and are made from Kevlar cloth that's used for human bulletproof vests.
