Portland mayor files initial paperwork for 2019 election

Portland's incumbent mayor has filed initial paperwork that allows him to begin raising money for next year's mayoral race.
Democratic Mayor Ethan Strimling filed the initial campaign paperwork last Monday, one day before Election Day. Strimling tells the Portland Press Herald that he is not necessarily seeking re-election yet, but is filing to "make sure everything is copacetic as I begin exploring."
He says he will make a final decision on running by the end of spring. This will be the Portland's third mayoral race since switching from a ceremonial mayor — appointed annually by the council — to a popularly elected mayor serving a four-year term.
The first mayoral election in 2011 drew 15 candidates. Strimling has been mayor of Portland since 2015.
