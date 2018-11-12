Counting continues in historic Maine congressional race

Election workers are still tallying ballots in the first congressional race in American history to be decided by a voting method that allows second choices.
Maine's the first state in the country to use ranked-choice voting to determine a seat in the U.S. House, and the tallying started Friday in Augusta.
The state will continue scanning ballots Wednesday. Election workers still must scan in seven more counties and then certify all the election results.
The race between Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden is close, with Poliquin holding an edge of about 1,900 votes according to an unofficial tally by The Associated Press. That means it's unlikely either candidate will clear the 50 percent hurdle needed to win the seat without counting the ranked ballots.
