Police-involved shooting reported in Milwaukee

Police in Milwaukee say they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred about noon Monday on the city's northwest side.
Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant said the shooting was not fatal. A news conference was planned.
November 12, 2018 01:41 PM
Police in Milwaukee say they are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting.
The shooting occurred about noon Monday on the city's northwest side.
Police spokeswoman Sheronda Grant said the shooting was not fatal. A news conference was planned.
Comments