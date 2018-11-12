After wave of teacher activism, some fall short in midterms

In this Oct. 13, 2018 photo made available by Robert Osborne, Jenny Urie stands near a classroom in Kentucky. Urie and 36 current and former educators ran for a seat in the Kentucky legislature, two-thirds of them lost. Months after massive teacher walkouts energized many like never before, teachers and their unions are coming to terms with the midterm elections’ mix of wins and losses. (Robert Osborne via AP)