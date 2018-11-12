Gordon prepares transition team

Gov. Matt Mead and Gov.-elect Mark Gordon have been meeting to discuss the transition process for handing over the keys to the state's top elected office.
Gordon won contested primary and general elections to succeed Mead, who has served two terms and couldn't run again.
Inauguration Day is Jan. 7.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports that for the past several months, the state's 53 agencies under the governor have been preparing for the new governor.
Mead's Chief of Staff, Mary Kay Hill, says every position in the governor's office is an at-will position and most of the 19 members of Mead's staff have made other employment or retirement plans.
Gordon's campaign spokeswoman Kristen Walker says the governor-elect is still setting up his transition team
