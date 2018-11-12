FEMA penalizes West Virginia over grant requirements

A report from the West Virginia legislative auditor's office says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has penalized the state for not complying with grant requirements.
News outlets cite the report as saying management deficiencies at the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management prompted FEMA to place West Virginia into a "manual reimbursement" policy. FEMA will now only reimburse the division when it justifies the request.
The report was shared with the legislative Post Audits Subcommittee on Sunday. It says the division has been failing to adhere to grant agreements since 2009. A complete audit will come next month.
West Virginia National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. James Hoyer and other officials told the committee new auditing and other functions have been put in place to ensure FEMA compliance.
