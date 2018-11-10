Navajo Nation allows members to vote after ballot shortage

FILE--In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, Jonathan Nez, right, stands with his wife, Phefelia Herbert-Nez, at the election night party for his presidential campaign in Window Rock, Ariz. The Navajo Nation is offering would-be voters another chance to cast a ballot after many tribal precincts ran out on election day, even though the late votes are unlikely to impact the tribe’s presidential race because Nez won by a wide margin. The Daily Times via AP, file Noel Smith