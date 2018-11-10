SC’s Graham to attend Veterans Day luncheon in Newberry

South Carolina's senior senator is on the list of participants for a weekend Veterans Day celebration.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham was among those set to attend a Veterans Day luncheon in Newberry on Saturday following the city's parade marking the holiday. Graham served on active duty in the U.S. Air Force, was in the South Carolina Air National Guard and served in the Air Force Reserve until his retirement in 2015.
This is the second annual event hosted by Samsung in partnership with several American Legion Posts. The company has a manufacturing facility in Newberry.
Organizers say more than 300 veterans and their family members were set to attend.
