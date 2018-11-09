Vote total discrepancy discovered in West Virginia county

Officials in a West Virginia county are vowing to get to the bottom of a discrepancy of more than 1,000 votes in the general election.
News outlets report the discrepancy in votes involved several precincts in Kanawha County and is between the number of unofficial votes listed on printouts generated from data from voting machines and the number of ballot stubs tabulated by poll workers in Tuesday's general election.
County Clerk Vera McCormick says the discrepancy appears to involve ballots that were held back and not tabulated for an as-yet-to-be-determined reason. A statement says foul play isn't suspected and that the discrepancy was reported to the secretary of state's office.
County Commission President Kent Carper says it's uncertain whether the outcome of any races will be affected by the discrepancy. A canvass will begin Tuesday.
